SPAM Museum To Host High School Art Exhibit

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Hundreds of high school students' art will be displayed at the SPAM Museum next week.

"A Work of Art - Creating Food Security" will showcase projects from high school students in the Austin area around the theme of fighting food insecurity around the world. The exhibit is sponsored by The Hometown Food Security Project and Minnesota's Hormel Foods.

The project aims to empower students to share their ideas and solutions for hunger. An open house for the exhibit will be held on April 25th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

