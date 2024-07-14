Hormel Releases New SPAM Flavor
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A popular lunch meat has added a new flavor to its brand. SPAM has released its latest variety, Korean BBQ. Hormel Foods says the new flavor is sweet and spicy featuring a blend of umami and Korean-inspired spices and is a tribute to SPAM's popularity in Korean culture and the growing trend of Korean BBQ on menus across the country.
Senior Brand Manager Jennesa Kinscher says the new variety satisfies the comfort and nostalgia current fans crave but also attracts new fans who are eager to try the sweet and zesty flavors that the Korean BBQ dish and experience offers.
Korean BBQ is the 12th permanent flavor of SPAM and is available exclusively at Wal-Mart and SPAM.com. Check out the recipe from TV Chef Esther Choi for Korean SPAM below.
SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored Bowl
Servings: 4 Prep time: 10 minutes Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored, cubed
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce
4 cups hot cooked rice
1 cucumber, thinly sliced
1 carrot, shredded
4 radishes, thinly sliced
2 green onions, chopped
Fresh mint
Sesame seeds
Directions: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored cubes for 3 to 5 minutes or until browned and crisped. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and chili garlic sauce.
In each of 4 individual serving bowls, place 1 cup of rice. Top with SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored cubes, cucumber slices, carrots, radishes, and chopped green onions. Garnish each with mint and sesame seeds. Drizzle or spoon on the mayonnaise chili garlic sauce mixture.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
- Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment
- Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
- Classic Toy Collection Part Of Historic Little Falls Homes
- Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
- Two Area Bands Set To Embark On International Good Will Trip
40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker