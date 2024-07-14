Hormel Releases New SPAM Flavor

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A popular lunch meat has added a new flavor to its brand. SPAM has released its latest variety, Korean BBQ. Hormel Foods says the new flavor is sweet and spicy featuring a blend of umami and Korean-inspired spices and is a tribute to SPAM's popularity in Korean culture and the growing trend of Korean BBQ on menus across the country.

Senior Brand Manager Jennesa Kinscher says the new variety satisfies the comfort and nostalgia current fans crave but also attracts new fans who are eager to try the sweet and zesty flavors that the Korean BBQ dish and experience offers.

Korean BBQ is the 12th permanent flavor of SPAM and is available exclusively at Wal-Mart and SPAM.com. Check out the recipe from TV Chef Esther Choi for Korean SPAM below.

SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored Bowl

Servings: 4 Prep time: 10 minutes Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored, cubed

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

4 cups hot cooked rice

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 carrot, shredded

4 radishes, thinly sliced

2 green onions, chopped

Fresh mint

Sesame seeds

Directions: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored cubes for 3 to 5 minutes or until browned and crisped. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and chili garlic sauce.

In each of 4 individual serving bowls, place 1 cup of rice. Top with SPAM® Korean BBQ Flavored cubes, cucumber slices, carrots, radishes, and chopped green onions. Garnish each with mint and sesame seeds. Drizzle or spoon on the mayonnaise chili garlic sauce mixture.

