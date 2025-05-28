AUSTIN (WJON News) -- The end of the school year is here for most colleges and universities, and that means summer internship opportunities. Minnesota's Hormel Foods has 95 interns from 50 schools across the country joining them.

One of those interns is St. Cloud State University Junior Spencer Lundberg. He will be interning in Production Management at Hormel's Willmar facility. All students will take part in real business scenarios from multiple departments, including sales, food science, engineering, and marketing. Hormel says the goal of the internship is to give the students hands-on business experience and opportunities to learn from all levels.

Director of Talent Acquisition Amy Sheehan says the program is carefully designed to give students an immersive experience and the chance to explore a wide range of career paths. More than 70% of the paid interns become full-time team members with Hormel.

