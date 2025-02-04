Spice Up Your Life On Valentine’s Day With This Special Pizza
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Roses are red, violets are blue and now you can get heart-shaped pepperoni too. Austin, Minnesota's Hormel Foods is releasing limited edition "Heart to Heart" pizza kits for Valentine's Day.
The Kit will come with everything you need for making a special Valentine's Day-themed pizza dinner including heart-shaped pepperoni and a special message. You can customize the kit for a loved one, friends, or family. Hormel's Associate Brand Manager Andrew McElroy says Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to show our loved ones that we care and that there is no better way to do so than with everyone's favorite love language, pizza.
All people have to do is submit their personalized message of love at hormelheart-to-heart.com to enter for a chance to send a "Heart to Heart" kit to their loved one. Kits will be released daily through February 11th.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker