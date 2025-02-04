Spice Up Your Life On Valentine’s Day With This Special Pizza

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Roses are red, violets are blue and now you can get heart-shaped pepperoni too. Austin, Minnesota's Hormel Foods is releasing limited edition "Heart to Heart" pizza kits for Valentine's Day.

The Kit will come with everything you need for making a special Valentine's Day-themed pizza dinner including heart-shaped pepperoni and a special message. You can customize the kit for a loved one, friends, or family. Hormel's Associate Brand Manager Andrew McElroy says Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to show our loved ones that we care and that there is no better way to do so than with everyone's favorite love language, pizza.

All people have to do is submit their personalized message of love at hormelheart-to-heart.com to enter for a chance to send a "Heart to Heart" kit to their loved one. Kits will be released daily through February 11th.

