New Corn Nuts Partially Popped Looks To Put Twist On Snacking

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A popular snack has changed its stripes and gotten popped. Corn Nuts looks to redefine snacking with its new Partially Popped variety.

Partially Popped combines the airy lightness of popcorn with the legendary Corn Nuts crunch for a different snacking experience. It is a venture beyond its traditional signature corn kernel snack. Partially Popped comes in three flavors: Kickin' Cheddar, White Cheddar, and, of course, Movie Theatre Butter.

Brand Manager Tim Bortner says Corn Nuts has always been about big crunch and even bigger flavor, and partially popped is bringing a whole new way to snack, perfect for every occasion. Corn Nuts debuted in 1939 and has been owned by Minnesota's Hormel Foods since 2021.

