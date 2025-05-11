New Corn Nuts Partially Popped Looks To Put Twist On Snacking
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A popular snack has changed its stripes and gotten popped. Corn Nuts looks to redefine snacking with its new Partially Popped variety.
Partially Popped combines the airy lightness of popcorn with the legendary Corn Nuts crunch for a different snacking experience. It is a venture beyond its traditional signature corn kernel snack. Partially Popped comes in three flavors: Kickin' Cheddar, White Cheddar, and, of course, Movie Theatre Butter.
Brand Manager Tim Bortner says Corn Nuts has always been about big crunch and even bigger flavor, and partially popped is bringing a whole new way to snack, perfect for every occasion. Corn Nuts debuted in 1939 and has been owned by Minnesota's Hormel Foods since 2021.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota
Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures