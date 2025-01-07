Planters Invites You To Go Nuts On The Job

Timothy Hiatt, Getty Images

AUSTIN, MN (WJON News) -- Have you ever wanted to have a job where you could just go nuts? Then Hormel Foods might have the perfect job for you. The Austin, Minnesota company is taking applications for people to become a "Peanutter."

PHOTO courtesy of Hormel Foods
loading...

"Peanutters" drive the iconic Planters Nutmobile across the country and represent the Planters brand at parades, community events, and grand openings. Planters' Marketing Director Patrick Horbas says as energetic ambassadors for the Planters brand "Peanuuters" travel the country spreading smiles and joy to millions of people.

Previous Peanutters have attended famous tree lightings, the world's largest professional football game, starred in national commercials, and been present at major festivals. The company is looking for three "Peanutters" and it is a full-time position running from June 2025 to June 2026.

