AUSTIN (WJON News) -- College students can break out of their shells and try to land a nutty summer job. Hormel Foods is looking for the next team of Peanutters to travel the country in the iconic Planters NUTmobile. The NUTmobile travels across the U.S. every year, acting as a public relations firm on wheels, generating millions of social and media impressions on the way.

What do Peanutters do and where do they go?

Peanutters will create content, serve as ambassadors, storytellers, and bring the brand to life. Planters is looking for college graduates with strong communication skills, charismatic personalities who are colorful storytellers, and creative content creators. Last year, the Peanutters visited 46 states and met over 160,000 people along the way, all while getting a full-time salary with benefits and real-world experience.

Planters' Marketing Director Patrick Horbas says they believe life is simply better when you add a little fun, and the Peanutters are the ultimate nutty snack squad, steering a giant peanut on wheels and turning everyday moments into memorable experiences. He says they bring the brand to life in the most delightful way possible.

Peanutters drive coast to coast in the Nutmobile, bringing the Planters brand to parades, festivals, community events, college campuses, and more. Become a Peanutter for a once-in-a-lifetime job traveling in a 26-foot-long peanut as your office. Go to BeAPeanutter.com to apply.

