MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- March means spring break time for many Minnesotans.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission says the first wave of 2026 spring break travelers is already arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. MSP is expected to serve more than 3.3 million passengers over five weeks ending April 6th. Fridays and Sundays in March are expected to be the busiest days, with more than 45,000 travelers passing through security each day.

Two new concession venues are open to greet travelers in Terminal 2. Hometown Market and Caribou Coffee are two new options. The next phase of Terminal 2 concession openings will be in late summer and early fall with the debut of illy Caffe, B.A.R. Flights, McDonald's and Subway.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Arriving international travelers may face increased wait times to clear customs at MSP and other U.S. airports due to the temporary suspension of the Global Entry Program by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

MSP is the 17th busiest U.S. airport by passengers, offering travelers nonstop service to 167 destinations in 2026. The airport has also been named the best mega airport for customer and traveler satisfaction the last two years.