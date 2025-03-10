Woody Harrelson Voicing Minnesota Advertising Icon In New Movie

PHOTO courtesy of Hormel Foods.

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A Minnesota advertising icon will soon be making his movie debut. Planters' world famous Mr. Peanut and the iconic Nutmobile will make their film debut in the new Netflix movie "The Electric State."

The film is set in an alternate 90s world and follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager, a robot, a smuggler and his sidekick across the American West looking for her younger brother after a robot uprising. Along the way she encounters a robot played by Mr. Peanut and voiced by Woody Harrelson.

Planters' Senior Brand Manager Ashley Krautkramer-Gonya says they are eager to see Mr. Peanut step into this bold new role and can't wait to see him in action.  Ads for "The Electric State" featuring Mr. Peanut start airing on Monday across multiple channels and on Netflix. The Electric State debuts on Netflix on Friday.  Click on this link to see the trailer.

