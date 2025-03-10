Woody Harrelson Voicing Minnesota Advertising Icon In New Movie

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A Minnesota advertising icon will soon be making his movie debut. Planters' world famous Mr. Peanut and the iconic Nutmobile will make their film debut in the new Netflix movie "The Electric State."

86th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Mike Lawrie, Getty Images loading...

The film is set in an alternate 90s world and follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager, a robot, a smuggler and his sidekick across the American West looking for her younger brother after a robot uprising. Along the way she encounters a robot played by Mr. Peanut and voiced by Woody Harrelson.

Advertising Week 2013 Rings The NASDAQ Closing Bell Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Planters' Senior Brand Manager Ashley Krautkramer-Gonya says they are eager to see Mr. Peanut step into this bold new role and can't wait to see him in action. Ads for "The Electric State" featuring Mr. Peanut start airing on Monday across multiple channels and on Netflix. The Electric State debuts on Netflix on Friday. Click on this link to see the trailer.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz