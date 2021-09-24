Netflix Crew in St. Cloud Filming for Future Program

ST. CLOUD -- A Netflix film crew is in St. Cloud Friday, although what project they are working on is unknown.

Tom and Mary Mathews have confirmed to WJON News that the television streaming company is filming at their home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street South, but they have been sworn to secrecy as to the subject of the project.

Some city staff say it may be part of the Unsolved Mysteries series but were not sure.

I guess we'll just have to watch and wait and see.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, on the same street that the TV film crew is working there is a separate SWAT team training exercise going on as well, making for an exciting and chaotic afternoon for the university neighborhood.

Former Tech High School Renovations