Join The Celebration As The Nutmobile Hits The Road Again
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A Minnesota novelty vehicle is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2025. The Planter's Nutmobile is turning 90 and is getting a facelift.
The updated Nutmobile includes a peanut door handle, a neon-lit selfie station, and a 360-degree exterior camera. The iconic vehicle has an all-new crew of Peanutters to take it across the country on a year-long tour as well. Planters' Director of Marketing Patrick Horbas says the Nutmobile has always been about bringing people together and creating unforgettable experiences, and they're ready to continue the tradition in a big way.
The first peanut car was built by a Planters' salesman in 1935 and has since had many evolutions from a hot rod, to a fleet of vehicles to today's updated Nutmobile. You can see the Nutmobile on tour on July 3rd and 4th at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Use this link to check out a video of the updated Nutmobile.
