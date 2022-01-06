Minnesota-Based Hormel Reveals New ‘Unthinkable’ SPAM Product

The Home of SPAM is in Austin, Minnesota where you'll find its headquarters, Hormel Foods. What's not to love about the can of mystery meat that slurps out of the container surrounded by some kind of gel.

And who doesn't miss the little key that you used to have to break off from the container, to twist the metal band that would eventually open the can? (Did anyone else ever untwist the key from the metal strip -- and keep the key as a souvenir?)

My mom used to grate Velveeta cheese, SPAM, add chopped onions, mix, and place on open-faced hamburger buns, and broil. 'Spamwiches' were a family favorite at the Hanson house.

Ah, the age-old question; what is the meat in that special can of SPAM Classic? Many myths abound, but the answer is actually quite simple. Six simple ingredients: Pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite.

Original SPAM Classic is all I had known as a kid, but now you have all kinds of choices in the grocery store aisle.

SPAM Classic

SPAM Lite

SPAM Less Sodium

SPAM with Real Hormel Bacon

SPAM Oven Roasted Turkey

SPAM Hickory Smoke

SPAM Hot & Spicy

'SPAM Jalapeno

SPAM Teriyaki

SPAM with Portuguese Sausage Seasoning

SPAM with Tocino Seasoning

So what's the shocking new product that the SPAM team at Hormel Foods is working on?

Homel announced this week that it's partnering with Better Meat Company in California to create a meat-free, plant-based SPAM product. In a news release, Hormel Foods says the two companies will work together to develop the next generation of great-tasting, wholesome, and sustainable alternative protein products with The Better Meat Co.’s innovative Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient. Produced via a potato-based fermentation pioneered by The Better Meat Co., Rhiza is an all-natural whole food mycoprotein with a remarkable meat-like texture.

Next on my SPAM bucket list, visiting the SPAM Museum in Austin, Minnesota. Can make it to the real deal in Austin? You can visit the virtual SPAM Museum gift shop online.

