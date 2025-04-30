AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Hormel Foods has teamed up with Disney to bring a unique collectible to fans. SPAM will have collectible cans featuring images from the new live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie due out on May 23rd.

Fans of the movie or the famous luncheon meat can collect three different cans featuring artwork from the movie. The "Lilo & Stitch" inspired SPAM can be found at major retailers across the country.

Senior Brand Manager for SPAM, Daniel Kubiak, says both SPAM and Disney have created timeless connections with families across generations, making the collaboration a natural fit. The team-up will come to life with some new cross-branding commercials starting on Sunday as well.

