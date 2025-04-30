SPAM Goes To The Movies With New Collectible Cans
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Hormel Foods has teamed up with Disney to bring a unique collectible to fans. SPAM will have collectible cans featuring images from the new live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie due out on May 23rd.
Fans of the movie or the famous luncheon meat can collect three different cans featuring artwork from the movie. The "Lilo & Stitch" inspired SPAM can be found at major retailers across the country.
Senior Brand Manager for SPAM, Daniel Kubiak, says both SPAM and Disney have created timeless connections with families across generations, making the collaboration a natural fit. The team-up will come to life with some new cross-branding commercials starting on Sunday as well.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening