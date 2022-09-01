Minnesota, Any Idea How Spam Makes a “Good” List?
Do you have any idea how spam makes a good list? Usually when we hear that "word" these days we immediately think I am being spammed, scammed or you ask yourself is my computer is about to get a virus.
BUT if you are from Minnesota, any true Minnesotan knows there is a good SPAM® and that's the cooked canned pork kind that is produced in "SPAM® Town USA", also known as, Austin, Minnesota.
Even if you've never been to Austin, Minnesota if you're from this great state, you know that SPAM® resides there and that there is a museum that is ALL about SPAM® the food. Speaking (or writing) of the SPAM® Museum it actually just made the list of:
"10 Most Iconic Food Museums To Visit In America"
Going through the list I realized I have a lot of cool places I need to visit. Others that made the list include
- Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot, Idaho
- Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas
- Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum in Vicksburg, Mississippi (which I am pretty sure I will have to take my dad too, because his love for Coca-Cola has been longer than I have been alive and there is more than one Coca-Cola museum, but this location is where it was first bottled so it is definitely special)
- Museum of Ice Cream in three separate locations - New York City, Chicago and Austin, Texas (not to be confused with Austin, MN)
- PEZ Visitor Center in Orange, Connecticut
- Beer Can Museum and Hall of Fame - Northampton, Massachusetts (I do think there are several Minnesotans who would like to visit this, especially if you are just learning about it now) Also find them on their Facebook to learn a little more.
- The Hershey Story Museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania (there's chocolate there, need I say more, I'm in)
- Jell-O Gallery Museum in LeRoy, New York
- Wyandot Popcorn Museum in Marion, Ohio (which is now on my bucket list because I LOVE popcorn, just ask my boyfriend)
Lastly, but certainly not least, on the list was the SPAM® Museum in Austin, MN which if I'm being honest I have not been too yet. My mom even has good friends who live in the town, so I really have zero excuse to not make it happen. Besides a visit there sounds very appeals as I've read up and see they have cool "SPAMbassadors" around and they even come around with what they call "SPAMples", I mean come on, that's just clever and good marketing!
The full article gives a better description and goes into more detail and I highly suggest checking it out HERE and learning a little more some pretty cool places to visit in America and if you're not from Minnesota we hope you come and visit us real soon!
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022