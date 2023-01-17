Only In Minnesota Is SPAM Considered a Candy Bar Ingredient

First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.

But turning it into a dessert might be where I draw the line.

Hormel Foods shared a recipe to their Facebook feed this week that made me cringe at first, then think it might actually be good, then recoil again.

via GIPHY

Get our free mobile app

The recipe was for chocolate-covered SPAM:

Candy might be dandy, but SPAM-DY™ Bars are even better! SPAM dipped in dark chocolate and covered with candied pecans and sea salt is the ULTIMATE in sweet meets salty flavors. You've got to try it for yourself!

This "candy" bar is made by cutting SPAM into candy bar shapes, glazing them with a combo of brown sugar, maple syrup, and cinnamon, baking them, and then dipping them in chocolate once they cool.

I love all of those ingredients, but the thought of turning SPAM into a dessert is messing with my head. I am down to try anything once though so I might just have to give these a go, just to see what all the hype is about.

If you are feeling adventurous like I am, here is the recipe for SPAM-dy bars.

10 Iconic Minnesota Foods Everyone Should Try

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court