AUSTIN (WJON News) -- You can open up some new Spam in the place where you work. Austin, Minnesota's Hormel Foods has released a new limited edition flavor of Spam. The food giant has teamed up with Bachan's for Japanese Barbecue Sauce Flavored Spam. Made with Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce, the collaboration brings together two fan favorite brands that they have been combining for years.

There are currently 13 permanent Spam flavors.

Senior Brand Manager for SPAM, Robbie Koons says it has been amazing to watch fans bring the two flavors together in creative ways, so partnering with Bachan's felt like a natural step, and they are excited to work with a brand that shares their love for bold flavor.

Hormel says Japanese Barbecue Spam delivers an umami-rich flavor in every bite. The new flavor is only available at Wal-Mart while supplies last.

