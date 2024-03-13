Hormel May Have Answer To The Double Dip Question
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- With March Madness soon upon us the debate on the acceptability of double-dipping chips is sure to come up. Hormel may have answered that debate with its new "Double Dippable Chips."
The Austin, Minnesota company launched the breakable chips this week. The one-of-a-kind chips have a perforation down the center which allows them to break in two halves and be redippable. Starting on March 18th chip and dip lovers can enter a contest to win a Chili Double Dip Kit which includes a big of the new "Double Dippable Chips."
Chili Brand Manager Jason Horn says given that the idea of double-dipping is a polarizing topic Hormel thought it would be fun to create a chip that could satisfy both sides and keep people dipping.
