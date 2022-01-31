Minnesota Company Creates Keg of Cheese Dip with 1,000 Servings

Leave it to Minnesota to create this. Hormel, based out of Austin, Minnesota, has created the ultimate game day food item and dispenser combo: a literal keg of cheese dip.

This keg holds 15 gallons or 1,000 servings of chili cheese dip. Which for those counting at home is 10,000% of the calories you're supposed to have in a single day. The website reads:

Take your big game party to the next level with the HORMEL® Chili Cheese Keg! Enter your details below for the chance to tap into greatness, and we'll deliver a half-barrel of hot, delicious glory before the big game on February 13th.

The only way to get your 1,000 serving of cheese and chili is to enter to win it on Hormel's website.

For everyone who doesn't win, you'll be forced to make your own (normal-sized) cheese dip for the big game. Don't worry, it's just a brick of Velveeta and a can of Hormel no bean chili tossed into a crockpot. Easy to do, but not as fun as a keg.

