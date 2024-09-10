Hormel Unveils Limited Edition Peanuts For National Peanut Day

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Hormel Foods has taken peanuts to the next level for National Peanut Day on Friday. The Austin, Minnesota company has announced Planters Special Reserve limited edition peanuts to celebrate the day.

The peanuts are specially grown, hand-cooked, and harvested on less than 150 acres in Virginia. The nuts are also specifically cultivated to be larger than the standard-size peanut. Brand Manager Kate Coombs says they are excited to offer the special edition and honor the legacy of Mr. Peanut on National Peanut Day.

Peanut fans can pick up Planters Special Reserve in a collector's edition box available exclusively online for $19.06, in honor of the year the Planters Brand was founded. The limited edition box goes on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

