Hormel Foods Joins High School Students To Restock Food Shelves

Hormel Foods Joins High School Students To Restock Food Shelves

Hormel Foods

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A Minnesota company has teamed up with its local United Way and high school students to help fill the school's food pantry. Austin's Hormel Foods partnered with the Mower County United Way, the Hometown Food Security Project, and 1,500 Austin High School students for the "Nourishing Champions" food packing event on Thursday.

Hormel Foods
loading...
Hormel Foods
loading...

Together they packaged 24,000 MATTERbox Snack Packs or about 9,000 pounds of food. Hormel President and CEO Jim Snee says the effort showcases how they can intersect to help address critical community issues.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Hormel Foods
loading...

The assembled snack packs will help fill the school's food pantry and be donated to other schools in Mower County along with local food shelves. The "Nourishing Champions" packing event contributed to  Hormel's 20 by 30 Challenge of delivering 70 million meals and creating a food-secure community program by 2030.

Hormel Foods
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

 

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

Filed Under: Hormel Foods, MATTERbox, Mower County
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON