Hormel Foods Joins High School Students To Restock Food Shelves

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A Minnesota company has teamed up with its local United Way and high school students to help fill the school's food pantry. Austin's Hormel Foods partnered with the Mower County United Way, the Hometown Food Security Project, and 1,500 Austin High School students for the "Nourishing Champions" food packing event on Thursday.

Together they packaged 24,000 MATTERbox Snack Packs or about 9,000 pounds of food. Hormel President and CEO Jim Snee says the effort showcases how they can intersect to help address critical community issues.

The assembled snack packs will help fill the school's food pantry and be donated to other schools in Mower County along with local food shelves. The "Nourishing Champions" packing event contributed to Hormel's 20 by 30 Challenge of delivering 70 million meals and creating a food-secure community program by 2030.

