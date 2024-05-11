Three People Hurt In Crash In Rice On Friday

RICE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a single-car crash in Rice Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:20 a car driven by 28-year-old Johnny Guzman of Minneapolis was going east on Highway 10 when he left the road near Main Street in Rice

Guzman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the car were also hurt.

25-year-old Hernan Pachar of Minneapolis was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and 22-year-old Manuel Narvaez of Minneapolis was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers in the car were not hurt.

