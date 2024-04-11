Two People Suffer Only Minor Injuries in Stearns County Crash

Two People Suffer Only Minor Injuries in Stearns County Crash

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people escaped serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Stearns County Road 133 and 322nd Street northeast of St. Joseph. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of a T-Bone crash.

The sheriff's office learned that the driver of a minivan, 30-year-old Sara Allen of St. Joseph, was traveling west on 322nd Street and had stopped at the intersection with County Road 133. While cars were in the turn lane of 133 to go east on 322nd Street, authorities say Allen turned onto County Road 133 and was struck by a northbound car.

Allen and the driver of the car, 57-year-old Tim Elness of Sartell, were assessed for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Google
loading...

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state

From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog

Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON