Two People Suffer Only Minor Injuries in Stearns County Crash
ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people escaped serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Stearns County Road 133 and 322nd Street northeast of St. Joseph. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. on a report of a T-Bone crash.
The sheriff's office learned that the driver of a minivan, 30-year-old Sara Allen of St. Joseph, was traveling west on 322nd Street and had stopped at the intersection with County Road 133. While cars were in the turn lane of 133 to go east on 322nd Street, authorities say Allen turned onto County Road 133 and was struck by a northbound car.
Allen and the driver of the car, 57-year-old Tim Elness of Sartell, were assessed for minor injuries and released at the scene.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
