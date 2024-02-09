Three People Hurt in a Head-On Crash Near Cold Spring

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a head-on crash near Cold Spring Thursday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with Cold Spring Police responded to the 16000 block of County Road 49 just after 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a car and a small SUV had collided head-on.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Caitlin McDaniel of Litchfield, and her passenger were both taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Lori Utsch of Richmond, went to the hospital via private party for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says the preliminary investigation shows McDaniel was eastbound on County Road 49 when she crossed the centerline on a curve and the two vehicles collided.

