Fire Destroys Stearns County Shed and Its Contents

ST. MARTIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County shed and all of its contents are considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a home in St. Martin Township just after 4:30 p.m. for a structure fire.

Sheriff's deputies went to the property in the 28000 block of County Road 12 to find a detached shed fully engulfed.

The property owner, Peter Rothfork, was not home at the time of the blaze but authorities learned there were several pieces of equipment inside the shed including trailers, tractors, boats, and a side-by-side ATV. The buildings and all of its contents were lost in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

