Stearns County Launching Jail Inmate Education Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is launching a new program to help jail inmates create positive change through education.

The Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education program comes from the National Sheriff's Association. I.G.N.I.T.E. is a nationwide jail initiative that prepares inmates for release and makes jails safer.

Inmates who enroll spend two hours a day, five days a week in class. They can take courses to earn credits toward a GED, take part in virtual reality to learn a skilled trade job or take enrichment courses to help them hone their interests and work toward employment after graduation.

Sheriff Steve Soyka says the program is meant to promote rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.

There will be a program launch at a community event on March 27th at 11:30 a.m. in the Stearns County Board Room.

