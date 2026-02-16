UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow lovers can rejoice. Mother Nature is returning to winter weather and bringing some potentially eye-popping snow totals to Minnesota.

The National Weather Service in Duluth says winter weather is expected to impact the region through Thursday evening. Their latest "Most Likely" snow totals highlight significant accumulations along the North Shore, with Silver Bay and Grand Marais potentially seeing over a foot of snow.

There is a Blizzard Warning for a narrow area along the North Shore. That will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday until noon on Thursday. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches. Easterly winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

The remainder of the Arrowhead Region will be under a Winter Storm Warning. It will also be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday until noon on Thursday. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches except between 10 and 15 inches for the higher terrain of the North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Further West, the northern tier of Minnesota Counties will be under a Winter Storm Watch. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches, and ice accumulations up to one-tenth inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Areas south of Brainerd will likely see little to no snow, but may see some freezing rain. We could also hear a few rumbles of thunder in central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service is also keeping an eye on a secondary storm system that may bring additional snow chances later this week. However, that system looks like it may impact southern Minnesota more than the central parts of the state.