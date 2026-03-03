ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The League of Women Voters is hosting an informational meeting next week.

The organization is sponsoring "Effects of Medicaid and SNAP Cuts on Stearns County" on Wednesday, March 11th at 1:00 p.m. in the Bremer Room at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

With the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" last summer, Congress made significant changes to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The League of Women Voters has invited guest speakers from the Stearns County Human Services Department, Economic Supports Division. Human Services Director Mike Pooler, along with staff supervisors Audrey Norberg and Greta Stowell, will address the changes and how they could affect access to programs and services in our region.