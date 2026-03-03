ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- There will be a little something for everyone at a St. Paul venue in 2026 and 2027. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has released its Broadway Series. The series will feature 6 great shows from August 12, 2026, to June 20, 2027.

The season kicks off with "Dirty Dancing the Musical" in August. Based on the blockbuster movie, the musical delivers stunning choreography, iconic scenes, and the timeless songs we all love.

If "Dirty Dancing" is not enough Hollywood for you, then "Mystic Pizza" may catch your fancy in October. The new musical features classic 80s nd 90s tunes like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Hold On,", and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."

Don't miss out on "Oh, Mary" to start your 2027 in January. "Oh, Mary" is a dark comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The 80 minute on act play examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mary Todd Lincoln through the lens of playwright Cole Escola.

"The Music Man" in December, "Legally Blonde" in February 2027, and "Waitress" in June of 2027 round out the lineup for the year. Tickets for Dirty Dancing are on sale now, with tickets for the other shows in the series will go on sale later this spring.

