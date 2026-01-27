ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A three-time Grammy Award-winning group will perform an inspirational show in Minnesota. Sounds of Blackness will take the stage at the Orway Center for the Performing Arts on February 20th with a tribute to the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. The show titled "Music for Martin" is a multi-media show featuring powerful vocals and brilliant arrangements of gospel, spirituals, and other music that fueled the Civil Rights Movement.

How long has the show been around?

The show was originally commissioned by the Ordway in 1988, and since then, "Music for Martin" has been performed at the Ordway several times. Ordway Programming and Community Impact Vice President Tanya Gertz says the show is truly a celebration, full of joy, justice, and empowerment, and the Ordway is thrilled to welcome the Sounds of Blackness as they celebrate their 55th Anniversary.

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall Ordway Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall loading...

The show takes place on a special day.

The performance takes place during Black History Month and on the 70th Anniversary of when four civil rights activists, including Dr. King, were arrested for organizing the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Tickets for "Music for Martin" are on sale now at ordway.org.

