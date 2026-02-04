ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- You can have the time of your life when a new musical based on a beloved film hits the stage this summer. Dirty Dancing: The Musical will fly into the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from August 12th to September 6th as part of the venue's 2026 - 2027 season. The musical brings a fresh, creative approach to the blockbuster film and aims to reconnect fans with the heart, heat, and spirit that made the movie a worldwide phenomenon. Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the film, is directing the musical.

Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington says the Ordway is beyond excited to present this new adaptation of Dirty Dancing: The Musical and is incredibly honored to host the premiere of its North American Tour. He says Dirty Dancing transcends generations and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, and the Ordway can't wait for audiences to experience the new production, which promises to deliver on all the iconic moments of the film.

Will there ever be a sequel to the movie?

The musical tour comes on the heels of Lionsgate announcing the Dirty Dancing sequel will begin production this year. The sequel will feature Jennifer Grey reprising her role as "Baby" Houseman and will be produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of The Hunger Games. Tickets for Dirty Dancing: The Musical will go on sale later this spring.

