The Sartell Sabre boys basketball team is looking to make its second-ever state tournament Thursday night when they host Fergus Falls for the Section 8AAA championship game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m..

GREAT SEASON FOR SABRES

The Sabres enter the section championship game with a 20-8 record this season and are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. Sartell finished second in the Central Lakes Conference behind AAAA Alexandria and posted an impressive 14-2 mark against their Section 8AAA opponents.

"It's been a great season and a fun group to be around," head coach Marcus Oistad said. "It's never a chore to work or come to practice, the guys are really close-knit and connected... it's been a blast."

SARTELL'S MULTI-DIMENSIONAL ATTACK

Sartell's average of 73.9 points per game was the third-most in the section and their 64.7 points allowed per game topped 8AAA. Oistad says his team is multi-dimensional.

"The last few games defensively have been really good and that has allowed us to get out in transition and play at a fast pace," Oistad said. "We have a couple of high level shooters and we have size, plus we recently got back our two-year starting point guard who had torn his ACL, and that has helped us grow as the season's gone on."

SARTELL vs FERGUS FALLS

Fergus Falls is the #6 seed with a 12-16 record so far this season. The Otters upset #3 Willmar 80-79 in overtime in their quarterfinal matchup, then beat #7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 86-69 in the semifinals.

Sartell and Fergus Falls split a pair of matchups during the regular season.

"We kind of knew going into the section playoffs, with eight of nine teams being from the (Central Lakes Conference) that we'd probably end up playing someone for a third time," Oistad said. "I think the second time we played they did a good job defensively and we weren't ready for the intensity they brought, so it was a competitive game.

"We have to come out with great energy, the guys are locked in and ready because they know what's at stake and they want the season to continue."

2026 BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

The 2026 Minnesota State High School League Boys Basketball Tournament is slated to begin on March 24th at Williams Arena, Target Center, Gangelhoff Center and Concordia University.