ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Aspiring artists have a chance to have their show performed at an iconic Minnesota venue. The Arts Partnership is accepting applications for its Knights Foundation Cultural Opportunity Fund. The fund awards both full and partial grants for performing artists and ensembles to play at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall in St. Paul. President of the Arts Partnership, Christopher Harrington, says Minnesota is home to so many incredibly talented artists, and the fund allows them to welcome more emerging talent to the Ordway Concert Hall.

What is the Knight Foundation Cultural Opportunity Fund?

The James L. Knight Foundation endowed $1 million to create the Cultural Opportunity Fund in 2014 for those who could not otherwise afford to rent the Concert Hall. Since then, the fund has awarded over $330,000 to 65 performances for concerts, film screenings, stage productions, and author readings. Interested artists have until December 31st to apply, and winning participants will present their performances from July of next year through June of 2027.

