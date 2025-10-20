Don’t Miss The Notebook Live At The Ordway This November

Don’t Miss The Notebook Live At The Ordway This November

Roger Mastroianni/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An acclaimed Broadway musical will make its Minnesota debut next month. The musical The Notebook will take the stage at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from November 18th through the 30th. The show is based off of Nicholas Spark's best selling novel of the same name which also inspired the hit movie. The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams.

Roger Mastroianni/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
loading...
Roger Mastroianni/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Leading the cast is Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie, Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie, and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah. Last year, the production was recognized with three Tony Award nominations including Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. Other shows coming to the Ordway this year include The String Queens: Our Favoite Things, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas. Tickets for The Notebook are on sale now at ordway.org or by contacting the Ordway ticket office.

Roger Mastroianni/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
loading...
Roger Mastroianni/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?

Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone?

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters

Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters.

Gallery Credit: Aine Givens

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Ordway, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON