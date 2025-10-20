Don’t Miss The Notebook Live At The Ordway This November
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An acclaimed Broadway musical will make its Minnesota debut next month. The musical The Notebook will take the stage at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from November 18th through the 30th. The show is based off of Nicholas Spark's best selling novel of the same name which also inspired the hit movie. The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams.
Leading the cast is Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie, Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie, and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah. Last year, the production was recognized with three Tony Award nominations including Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. Other shows coming to the Ordway this year include The String Queens: Our Favoite Things, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas. Tickets for The Notebook are on sale now at ordway.org or by contacting the Ordway ticket office.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
