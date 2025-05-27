ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota arts award is making its return after a six-year hiatus. The Ordway Center for Performing Arts has opened applications for the Sally Awards and introduced a new Arts Legacy honor.

The Sally Awards are Based on the First Trust Award from 1986

The 28th Annual Sally Awards celebrate Minnesota's artists, educators, leaders, and changemakers who boost the state's cultural makeup through their dedication to the arts. 2025 marks the return of the program for the first time since 2019, and also introduces the new Arts Legacy honor. The Arts Legacy is a special recognition honoring lasting contributions to the arts community.

The Sally Awards are named after Sally Ordway Irvine, Who Inspired the Creation of the Ordway Center

The 2025 Sally Award Categories are Access, Learning, Leadership, Vision, and the Legacy honor. The Sally Awards were established in 1992 and have recognized over 100 people and organizations for their commitment to advancing arts access, education, and innovation across Minnesota.

