It Will Be Good To Be Mean At The Ordway In April

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Broadway hit based on a blockbuster movie is coming to Minnesota next month. Mean Girls will dazzle the stage at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from April 8 - 13th.

The show is based on the book and screenplay by Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey, and music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond. The Broadway version of Mean Girls opened in April of 2018 to rave reviews.

Ordway CEO Chris Harrington says the story has captivated audiences for over 20 years and promises a fun time with incredible humor. Tickets for Mean Girls are on sale now at Ordway.org.

