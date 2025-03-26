Get A Taste Of Broadway With The Ordway’s 2025 -2026 Series

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Seven great musicals will be coming to St. Paul as part of a Broadway series. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2025 - 2026 Broadway at the Ordway lineup.

Get our free mobile app

SISTER ACT, PHOTO courtesy of Johan Persson/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts loading...

The season kicks off with the family that's creepy and kooky, The Addams Family on September 30th. The other shows in the series are The Notebook, Sister Act, Kimberly Akimbo, Mrs. Doubtfire, Spamalot, and SIX wraps up the season in June next year. In addition, the Ordway announced the return of its popular Ordway Presents Series.

PHOTO courtesy of Sameer Copper. PHOTO courtesy of Sameer Copper/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts loading...

Those shows include Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers, and the Eagles' Greatest Hits, as well as Syncopated Ladies Live with more shows still to come.

SHOW DATES:

The Addams Family - September 30 - October 5, 2025

The Notebook - November 18 - 30, 2025

Sister Act - December 9, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Kimberly Akimbo - February 24 - March 1, 2026

Mrs. Doubtfire - March 17 - 22, 2026

Spamalot - June 10 - 14, 2026

SIX - June 17 - 28, 2026

Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers - October 11, 2025

Classic Albums Live: The Eagles' Greatest Hits - March 21, 2026

Syncopated Ladies Live - March 27, 2026.

PHOTO courtesy of Johan Persson PHOTO courtesy of Johan Persson/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Joan Marcus PHOTO courtesy of Joan Marcus/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes Stacker gathered IMDb data for all episodes of The Golden Girls and ranked the top 25 by user rating. Gallery Credit: Stacker