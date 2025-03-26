Get A Taste Of Broadway With The Ordway&#8217;s 2025 -2026 Series

Get A Taste Of Broadway With The Ordway’s 2025 -2026 Series

PHOTO courtesy of Meredith Mashburn Photography/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Seven great musicals will be coming to St. Paul as part of a Broadway series. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2025 - 2026 Broadway at the Ordway lineup.

PHOTO courtesy of Johan Persson/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
The season kicks off with the family that's creepy and kooky, The Addams Family on September 30th. The other shows in the series are The Notebook, Sister Act, Kimberly Akimbo, Mrs. Doubtfire, Spamalot, and SIX wraps up the season in June next year. In addition, the Ordway announced the return of its popular Ordway Presents Series.

PHOTO courtesy of Sameer Copper/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
Those shows include Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers, and the Eagles' Greatest Hits, as well as Syncopated Ladies Live with more shows still to come.

SHOW DATES:
The Addams Family - September 30 - October 5, 2025
The Notebook - November 18 - 30, 2025
Sister Act - December 9, 2025 - January 4, 2026
Kimberly Akimbo - February 24 - March 1, 2026
Mrs. Doubtfire - March 17 - 22, 2026
Spamalot - June 10 - 14, 2026
SIX - June 17 - 28, 2026

Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers - October 11, 2025
Classic Albums Live: The Eagles' Greatest Hits - March 21, 2026
Syncopated Ladies Live - March 27, 2026.

PHOTO courtesy of Johan Persson/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
PHOTO courtesy of Joan Marcus/Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
