Get A Taste Of Broadway With The Ordway’s 2025 -2026 Series
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Seven great musicals will be coming to St. Paul as part of a Broadway series. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2025 - 2026 Broadway at the Ordway lineup.
The season kicks off with the family that's creepy and kooky, The Addams Family on September 30th. The other shows in the series are The Notebook, Sister Act, Kimberly Akimbo, Mrs. Doubtfire, Spamalot, and SIX wraps up the season in June next year. In addition, the Ordway announced the return of its popular Ordway Presents Series.
Those shows include Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers, and the Eagles' Greatest Hits, as well as Syncopated Ladies Live with more shows still to come.
SHOW DATES:
The Addams Family - September 30 - October 5, 2025
The Notebook - November 18 - 30, 2025
Sister Act - December 9, 2025 - January 4, 2026
Kimberly Akimbo - February 24 - March 1, 2026
Mrs. Doubtfire - March 17 - 22, 2026
Spamalot - June 10 - 14, 2026
SIX - June 17 - 28, 2026
Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers - October 11, 2025
Classic Albums Live: The Eagles' Greatest Hits - March 21, 2026
Syncopated Ladies Live - March 27, 2026.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows
Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss