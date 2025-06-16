ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota venue has announced the return of a popular series. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the lineup for its Ordway Presents Series.

Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones, PHOTO courtesy of ATOMIC K/Ordway Center for Performing Arts.

What are the Five Shows?

The new season will feature five one-night shows running from October 2025 to March 2026. The line-up includes Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers on October 11th, Celtic Family Christmas on December 4th, Sounds of Blackness on February 20, 2026, Classic Albums Live: The Eagles’ Greatest Hits on March 21, 2026, and Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies Live on March 27 next year.

Classic Albums Live: The Eagles, PHOTO courtesy of Ordway Center for Performing Arts.

What does the Ordway Think About the Series?

Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington says they are excited to showcase the five shows that reflect their own stories and will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds, continuing the tradition of bringing people together through live performances. Tickets for all five shows are on sale now at Ordway.org.

Syncopated Ladies Live, PHOTO courtesy of ATOMIC K/Ordway Center for Performing Arts.

