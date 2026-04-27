ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A three-time Grammy award winner and an iconic soul singer will grace Minnesota in June. Mavis Staples is taking the stage at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts for shows on June 16th and 17th.

Staples has been performing since she was eight years old.

Staples is going to perform her latest album, Sad and Beautiful World. The LP spans seven decades of the American songbook along with reinventions of some timeless classics. Staples started out as a member of the Staple Singers and is the only surviving member of the group. She considered retiring in 2023 but decided she still had too much left to express through her music.

The Staple Singers' music is considered the soundtrack of the Civil Rights Movement.

Staples will be joined by Grammy-nominated indie-pop band Lucius for the concerts. Lucius is known for its engaging live performances and released their self-titled, fourth studio album last year. Tickets are on sale now on the Ordway's webpage.

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