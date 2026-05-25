TOWN BALL ROUND UP - SUNDAY, MAY 24TH

PIERZ LAKERS 10 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2

The Lakers out-hit the Lumberjacks fourteen to five, including a home run and

four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Carter Petron. He threw four innings,

gave up one hit, and recorded three strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw five

innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Ryan Chimelewski, who went 3-5 with a home run

and two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored four runs. Preston Rocheleau went

2-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Brady Petron went

1-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. David Kroger

went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Chase Becker went 1-4 for an RBI. Carter

Petron went 2-3, and he scored a run. Ryan Diers was credited with an RBI, he

was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Kolten Happe went 2-5 with a double, and

he scored two runs. Noah Cekalla had a walk and scored a run.

The Lumberjacks' starting pitcher was Michael Moulzolf. He threw five innings, he

gave up eleven hits, six runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Rich Rasmussen

threw one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks, and he recorded three

strikeouts. Alec Foss threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk,

and recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Joey Ziwicki, who went 2-4 with a home run

and a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Trey Emmerich went 1-4 for an RBI,

and Drew Beier went 1-4 with a double. Teddy Rasmussen went 1-4 and Michael

Moulzolf had a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 12 AVON LAKERS 7

The Billy Goats out-hit the Lakers fourteen to thirteen, including a home run and

a double. Their starting pitcher was Matt Tautges, who threw seven innings to earn

the win. He gave up nine shots, five runs, two walks, and recorded five

strikeouts. No. 12 threw two innings to close it out; he gave up four hits, two runs,

one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Billygoats' offense was led by Matt Kummet, who went 2-3 with a double for two

He and he had a walk. Noah Boser went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Peter Herman went 2-3 for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Thoma

went 2-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Travis Kahl went 1-4 for a

RBI and Jack Susa went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Andrew Rueckert

went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and Matt Tautges went 1-4, and he scored a run. Lane Girtz went 1-2; he was hit twice by a pitch, and he

scored two runs. No. 9 went 1-1; Eric Buffington and Kyle Winscher both scored

a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann. He threw 4 2/3 innings, and he gave

up seven hits, six runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Kaden Mork

threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up six hits, six runs, one walk, and recorded a

strikeout, and Jackson Henderson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, and he

recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Caleb Curry, who went 3-5 with a home run for three

RBIs and scored two runs. Nolan Dumonceaux went 2-5 with a double for two

RBIs, and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 2-5 for an RBI, and Jack Thiesen

had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had two walks. Elliott Burnett went 3-4 with a

walk, and he scored two runs. Kaden Mork went 1-5, and he scored two runs.

Drew Lieser and Abe Kalthoff both went 1-5, and Carter Holthaus was hit by a

pitch.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 6 SOBESKI SKIS 5

The Lightning out hit the Skis eleven to seven, including a home run, one double,

and was aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Maxwell. He threw

three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded four

strikeouts. Kyle Kotaska threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he

recorded four strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw three innings; he gave up three hits,

one run, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate DeChaine threw one

inning to close it out; he recorded one strikeout.

The Lightning offense was led by Nate DeChaine, who went 2-3 with a double for a

RBI and he had two walks. Sam Peterson went 1-1 with a home run for an RBI, was

hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, a walk, and scored two runs. Jeremiah

Piepkorn went 2-6 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Bodie Piepkorn went 1-5.

Matt Casperson went 2-6 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Brett Jenkins was

credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Blaine Hardy went 2-5, Colbee

Tappe went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and I. Beihn scored a run.

The Skis' starting pitcher was Joey Welinski. He threw five innings, he gave up

four hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Collin Eckman

threw three innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded

three strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, two

runs, two walks, and recorded a strikeout.

The Skis' offense was led by Alex Thoma, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, had

a stolen base, and scored three runs. Beau Thoma went 1-3 for two RBIs, and

he had two walks. Joey Welinski went 1-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch,

had a stolen base, and scored a run. Owen Bode went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a

stolen base, and he had a walk, and Riley Czech went 1-4. Collin Eckman went 1-1 with a stolen base, Dusty Parker was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 9 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

The Martins out-hit the Grovers thirteen to two, including four doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Bryan Schlangen, who threw six innings to earn the win. He

gave up two hits, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Alex Bauman threw two

innings, he recorded two strikeouts, and Tanner Arceneau closed it out, he threw

one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins' offense was led by Kurt Schlangen, who went 3-4 for an RBI, was hit

by a pitch, and scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-4 for two RBIs and a

walk, and Carter Thelen had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brady Goebel went 1-3 with

a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went

1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Alex Bauman went 2-5 for an RBI,

and he had a stolen base. Tanner Arceneau went 1-4 with a walk, and he

scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 2-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, had a

stolen base, and scored three runs. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-3 with a double,

and he scored two runs, and Matt Schlangen went 1-1.

The Grovers' starting pitcher was Isaak Weichmann. He threw four innings, he

gave up six hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Brecken

Elfering threw five innings; he gave up seven hits, four runs, and recorded

three strikeouts. The Grovers offense was led by Brecken Elfering, who went 1-2,

Jordan Klaphake went 1-4, and Ryan Olmscheid was hit by a pitch.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 18 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Clippers out-hit the Gussies thirteen to one; they had a sacrifice fly, and they

were hit by a pitch seven times. Their starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, who

threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five walks, and he recorded six

strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw two innings to close it out. He gave up one hit,

and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers' offense was led by Carson Geislinger, who went 2-2 with a sacrifice

fly for four RBIs, and he scored a run; Dan Berg went 3-3 for three RBIs, he

was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs. Gavin Mathias went 2-3 for an RBI, he

was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel

went 2-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman went 1-3 for an RBI, and he

scored a run; Carter Block was credited with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and

he scored two runs. Ryan Block went 1-2 for two RBIs, and Kevin Kramer was hit

twice by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Landon Niemeyer was credited with a

RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Jack

Maile went 1-1, Torii Berg went 1-1, Dustin Kramer had a walk, and he scored a

run, and Max Geislinger scored a run.

The Gussies' starting pitcher was Owen Kiffmeyer. He threw three innings, he

gave up seven hits, fourteen runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

Aaron Fruth threw three innings; he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks, and

recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Aaron Fruth, who went 1-2 with a walk, Alan Schmidt was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Nevin Bloom had

a stolen base. No. 4 had two walks, and No. 24 had a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 6 NLS TWINS 0

The Stars out-hit the Twins eight to two, including two doubles and a sacrifice fly.

Their starting pitcher was Austin Versteeg, who threw seven innings to earn the

win. He gave up two singles, five walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Darion

Alexandria closed it out with two innings of relief. He gave up two walks, and he

recorded one strikeout.

The Stars' offense was led by Dylan Alexander, who went 4-4 with a double for two

RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-3 with a

double for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Majerous had a sacrifice fly

for an RBI, and Darion Alexander went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs.

Austin Versteeg went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored two runs. PJ Johnson

went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Caleb Runge had a walk, and Marc Gruber

scored a run.

The Twins' starting pitcher was Sam Etterman. He threw three innings, he gave

up five hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter

Magnuson threw five innings; he gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and

recorded seven strikeouts.

The Twins' offense was led by Sam Etterman, who went 1-2 with two walks and Nolan

Johnson went 1-4. Hunter Magnuson, Jett Salonek, Braeden Fagerlie, Aiden

Paulson and Logan Fagerlie all had a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Saints out-hit the Bears ten to five, including a double. Their starting pitcher

was Austin Dickmann, who threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits,

two runs, three walks, and recorded one strikeout. Chase Lyon threw one

inning to close it out; he issued one walk.

The Saints' offense was led by Cohen Habben, who went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a

stolen base, and Austin Dickmann went 2-5 for an RBI. Jake Ethan went 2-3 with a

double, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Zach Cekalla went 2-3 with a

stolen base, and he scored a run. Carter Voss went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch,

had a stolen base, and scored a run. Logan Harren went 1-5, Tanner

Tomasek was hit by a pitch, and Brandon Dickmann had a walk.

The Bears' starting pitcher was Sam Butler. He threw five innings, he gave up five

hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw

four innings; he gave up five hits, one run, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears' offense was led by Tate Lange, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Masyn Patrick went 1-4, and he was hit by a pitch, and Brodi

Huls went 1-4. Maverick Novitzki went 1-5, and Keaton Gustin was hit by a pitch

twice, and he had two walks. Jordan Schmitz was hit by a pitch, and he had a

stolen base. Luke Bieniek and Drew Lange both had a walk, Will Eichten had a

stolen base, and Alex Lange scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 FORT RIBLEY REBELS 4

The Steves out-hit the Rebels ten to eight, including a pair of doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Kellen Graning, who threw six innings to earn the win. He

gave up six hits, three runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt

Young threw three innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded three

strikeouts.

The Steves' offense was led by Jack Greenlun, who went 2-5 with a double for two

RBIs, and he scored a run. Kellen Granning went 2-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk,

and Matt Meyer went 2-5 with a double, and he scored two runs. Charlie Kent

went 2-5, and Jack Schelanka went 1-5, and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went

1-4, and Landon Lunser had three walks, and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rebels was Jack Schafer. He threw eight innings, he

gave up ten hits, five runs, four walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyler

Gruye threw one inning to close it out; he retired three batters.

The Rebels' offense was led by Jack Tieman, who went 2-4 with a home run for two

RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Eli Roberts went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. He

had two walks and scored a run. Riley DeRosier went 1-3 for an RBI, and he

had a walk, and Bill Sather went 2-4, and he scored a run. Wyatt Gabrielson went

2-4, and he scored a run. Mason Argir and Nick Jelacie both had a walk.

CLEAR LAKER LAKERS 11 ROYALTON ROYALS 10

The Lakers out-hit the Royals fourteen to ten; they were aided by seven walks.

Their starting pitcher was Jackson Phillip. He threw five innings, he gave up five

hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. John Brew threw one

inning; he gave up six runs and six walks. Jordan Golombiecki threw two innings.

He gave up five hits, two runs, and a walk, and Blake Brown threw one inning; he

gave up one hit and two walks.

The Lakers' offense was led by Caleb Leintz, who went 2-5 for two RBIs, a walk, and he

scored a run, and Blake Brown went 2-6 for two RBIs. Matt Korte went 4-6 for a

RBI and he scored a run, and Owen Kalbinger went 1-3 for an RBI, three walks, and

he scored two runs. Matt Primus went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Nick

Berglund went 2-5, with three stolen bases, a walk, and he scored two runs. Cade

Simones was credited with two RBIs, had two walks, and scored a run.

Quentin Dukowitz went 1-5, and he scored two runs, and Haden Fassier scored a

run.

The Royals' starting pitcher was Marcus Hayes. He threw four innings, he gave up

eight hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Henry threw

one inning; he gave up one hit, five runs, four walks, and he recorded one

strikeout. Kirk Yourczek threw four innings; he gave up five hits, one run, two

walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Keaton Nelson, who went 1-3 for two RBIs and two

walks, and Grayson Suska, who went 1-6 for two RBIs, a walk, and scored a run.

Tyler Jendro went 1-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and

scored two runs. Kirk Yourczek went 1-4 for two RBIs, and Joe Gaida went 2-5 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 2-6 with a

double, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Spencer Friese went 1-3, he was

hit three times by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Ryan Snyder had four walks,

and he scored a run, and John Bzdok had a stolen base. Ethan Albright went 2-6

for an RBI, and he scored two runs.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 14 BEMIDJI BUCKS 3

The Mudcats from the Red River League out-hit the Bucks from the North West

Border League fourteen to four. Their starting pitcher was Gavin Quade, who

threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, seven walks,

and recorded four strikeouts.

The Mudcats' offense was led by Tommy Horan, who went 3-4 with a home run for

four RBIs, had a stolen base, a walk, and scored four runs. Jacoby Nold

went 2-5 for an RBI, and Cullen Wilson went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored

three runs. David Dorsey went 2-2 with a stolen base, three walks, and scored

three runs, and Wyatt Tweet went 1-4 for an RBI and scored a run. Caiden

Kjelstrom went 3-3 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Jack Naugle went 1-4, and he scored a run. D. Dorsey went 1-5, and Wyatt Mohr had a walk.

The Bucks' starting pitcher was AJ. Sengler threw five innings; he gave up

thirteen hits, nine runs, five walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Biehn

threw one inning; he gave up one hit, five runs, three walks, and recorded a

strikeout.

The Bucks' offense was led by Ethan Biehn, who went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen base,

and he had a walk, and Ty Lundeen had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a walk,

and scored a run. Steve Koscielniak went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base, a

walk, and he scored a run, and Carter Scanlon was credited with an RBI, and he had

a walk. Peyton Neadeau went 2-2 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run.

Dylan Waukazo and Mason Wolf both had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 11 BEMIDJI BUCKS 0

The Mudcats out-hit the Bucks thirteen to two, including a pair of doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Jacob Nold, who threw four innings to earn the win. He gave

up two singles, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. P. Wyatt threw one

inning; he recorded three strikeouts to close it out.

The Mudcats' offense was led by Thomas Horan, who went 3-4 for two RBIs, and he

scored three runs. Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs and

Cullen Wilson went 2-3 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. P. Wyatt

went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and D. Kunza went 2-3 for

two RBIs. Drew Dorsey went 1-4, and David Dorsey went 1-4 for an RBI, and he

scored a run. Blake Olmsteid went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored three runs and

Jack Naugle went 1-3, and he scored a run.

The Bucks' starting pitcher was J. Barnett. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six

hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. T. Lundeen threw one

inning; he gave up six hits and five runs, and Peyton Neadeau threw one inning.

He gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bucks' offense was led by Ethan Biehn, who went 1-3 with a stolen base, and AJ

Sengler went 1-3. Ty Lundeen and Steven Koscielniak both had a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 7 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6

The Lakers were out-hit by the Chargers, thirteen to eight. They did collect two

home runs, one double, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Tori

Olmscheid threw four innings; he gave up eleven hits, six runs, and

recorded four strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw five innings in relief to earn the

win. He gave up two hits, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Grant Ludwig, who went 3-3 with a home run and a

double for four RBIs, and he had two walks. Carter Wessel went 2-4 with a home

run for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Leyton Fuchs went 2-5 and

Owen Brick had a sacrifice for an RBI. Brooks Miller went 1-2 with a walk, and he

scored a run. Shane Pauls had a walk, and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser was hit

by a pitch, Dave Wertz was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a

run. Noah Stalboerger scored a run, and Sam Hopfer and Matt Lieser both had

a walk.

The Chargers' starting pitcher was Ben Welle. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up

five hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg

threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, and issued two walks.

The Chargers' offense was led by Regan Nelson, who went 2-5 with a home run for

three RBIs, and Austin Schoenberg went 3-5 with a double, a stolen base, and

scored two runs. Ethan Meyer went 2-5 with a double, and he scored two runs,

and Zach Rieland went 2-5 with two doubles. Ben Welle went 1-3 for an RBI, and he

scored a run. Owen Meyer went 1-4, Dan Spanier went 2-2, and Dylan Gertken

and Eric Terres both had a walk.

SATURDAY, MAY 24TH

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1

The Lakers out-hit the Grovers ten to seven, including a home run, two doubles,

and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, who threw seven

innings to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, one run, one walk, and he

recorded four strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw two innings, and he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Grant Ludwig, who went 2-5 with a home run and a

double for two RBIs, and Carter Wessel went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and a

stolen base. Tori Olmscheid went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a

run, and Brooks Miller went 1-3 for an RBI. Leyton Fuchs went 1-4 with a walk, and

he scored two runs. Trent Wendlandt had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and a walk.

Owen Brick went 1-2. He was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two

runs. Davis Wuertz went 1-5, and he scored a run, and Sam Hopfer had two walks and scored a run.

The Grovers' starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman. He threw six innings, he gave up

nine hits, eight runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Imdieke

threw two innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Grovers' offense was led by Tyler Leukam, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had a

stolen base, and Jordan Klaphake went 2-3 with a stolen base. Nolan

Fleischhacker went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Ryan Olmscheid

went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Riley Elferding went 1-3.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were? Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images