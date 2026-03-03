Minnesota Issued Nearly 66,000 New Gun Permits in 2025

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Nearly 66,000 Minnesotans were granted a permit to legally carry a gun in 2025. That number is higher than in 2024, but consistent with the numbers for 2022 and 2023.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the 2025 Permit to Carry Report on Tuesday.

The annual report is required by Minnesota law.

Minnesota sheriffs reported to the BCA that 75,782 permits were applied for and that they issued 65,961 permits in 2025. There were 261 permits suspended, 49 revoked, 1,331 voided, and 751 denied last year. Nine permits were revoked because the person was the subject of an Extreme Risk Protection Order.

Minnesota sheriffs reported that individuals with permits committed 5,647 crimes in 2025. This is the highest number since the state's Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003, but the percentage of permit holders who committed a crime was still just one percent, consistent with recent years. Just over 55 percent were DWIs or other traffic offenses. Twenty-four percent were from the 'other' category, which includes less serious offenses such as city ordinance violations and DNR violations.

As of today, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is over 375,000.

Minnesota's Personal Protection Act was first enacted in 2003. Permits were eligible for renewal in 2008. Individuals wishing to obtain a Minnesota Permit to Carry must apply for the permit at their local sheriff's office and provide proof of approved firearms training. Individuals denied a permit have the right to appeal the denial.