MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 10 finalists have been announced for this year's Princess Kay of the Milky Way contest.

Morgan Morrow of Princeton is representing Benton County, Isabella Schiffler of Albany, Jaiden Smith of Melrose, and Daisy Zimmermann of Sauk Centre are representing Stearns County, and Claudia Frenchick of St. Martin is representing Meeker County.

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This past weekend, dairy princesses from across the state gathered for the annual May leadership event in Minneapolis. To compete to be a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, each princess submitted an application, participated in a professional interview, prepared and delivered a speech, and participated in a mock media interview. The candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills, and enthusiasm for promoting dairy.

The 73rd Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be announced the day before the start of the Minnesota State Fair. All 10 young women will have their likeness carved in butter during the fair. Midwest Dairy sponsors the program.