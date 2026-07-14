People of all ages can be impacted by ear, nose and throat challenges throughout life. To give us the details on what we should know about Pediatric ENT, I was joined by Dr. Ted Truitt from St. Cloud Ear, Nose and Throat.

Ear Infections

Truitt says ear infections are the most common reason they see kids in their clinic. He says they can put tubes in kids ears to help with the pain and discomfort. Truitt says the space behind the ear drum is supposed to be filled with air so the ear drum can vibrate and send sound into the inner ear. He says if that space is filled with fluid, you don't hear so well. Truitt says the reason there is air in that space is because the eustachian tube connects the nose to the ear and keeps it ventilated. He says when that shuts down, fluid builds up and ear infections happen.

When Tubes are Needed

Between the ages of 3-8 is the most common point in life where ear infections can take place that could cause hearing loss. Dr. Truitt says the hearing loss can lead to learning problems. He says the ear infection can affect the brain and ability to stay attentive. Truitt says antibiotics can treat infections but they don't always work. He indicates the goal of tubes is to create space that the eustachian tube should be creating. Dr. Truitt says if a child is getting too many ear infections it makes sense to bypass the eustachian tube to allow for the space needed.

Tonsils and Adenoids

Tonsils and adenoids can be removed when kids are young. Dr. Truitt says there was a time when everyone had their tonsils removed but now they are only removed when deemed necessary. He says tonsils are in the back of the throat and are the first line of defense to protect the body by alerting the immune system what is entering the body. Dr. Truitt says a person can go without their tonsils and by doing so this shouldn't increase the amount of infections a person has. A sign that the tonsils and adenoids are problem are frequency of strep throat, large size of the tonsils and fear of malignancy.

Other Topics

Other topics Dr. Truitt highlighted include sleep and mouth breathing, allergies, sinuses and neck lumps.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Ted Truitt, click below.