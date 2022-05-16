Guide to Dealing with Seasonal Allergies in MN

Spring, summer and early fall are prime times for seasonal environmental allergies in Minnesota. Dr. Ted Truitt from St. Cloud ENT joined me on WJON for a Health Matters program. He says things people tend to be allergic to that affect them this time of year include molds, trees and tree pollen. Dr. Truitt says later in the summer we deal with ragweed and grasses. He says indoor allergy concerns include molds and dust mites.

Dr. Truitt says over the counter allergy medication has improved greatly over the years but allergy sufferers need to know the difference between the many nasal sprays and the difference between a decongestant and medication without. Truitt says most nasal sprays are intended for daily use and do contain a steroid. He says the steroid is there to calm down the inflammation of the spray. Truitt says decongestant nasal sprays can offer more immediate relief but users offer become too dependent on them. He says users complain of worse systems just hours after the use of these sprays. Truitt says a decongestant pill doesn't trigger the same type of dependence that the spray does. He says the decongestant pill gives the user more relief than the non decongestant pill.

Dr. Truitt says windy days tend to be worse allergy days for allergy sufferers. He says the molds, dust and tree pollen in the air get pushed around more while rainy or calm weather days are less troublesome.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Ted Truitt it is available below.