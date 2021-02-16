Health Matters; The Loss of Taste and Smell [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Dr. Ted Truitt from St. Cloud ENT. We discussed the loss of taste and smell. This symptom has been associated with Covid-19 but Truitt says the loss of taste and smell can be signs of so many other things including a cold, sinus infection, and getting older just to name a few. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

The loss of taste and smell can occur when people has allergies and have a stuffed up nose. Dr. Truitt says the taste of food makes it more interesting and when someone loses that over time it can cause people to lose weight. He says it's not uncommon for people to have a diminished sense of taste and smell and not come to do anything about it for years. He says there are office procedures and medicines that can help restore a person's taste and smell but many times the loss of taste and smell can return without any intervention. Truitt does say the loss of taste and smell can be a precursor to a more serious ailment as the case with Covid-19.

To learn more about this and other ear, nose and throat concerns contract Dr. Ted Truit and St. Cloud ENT.

