Feeling The Spring Allergies? Here’s What You Should Know

Allergy sufferers have been challenged this spring. I talked with Dr. Ted Truitt from St. Cloud ENT about allergies and postnasal drip. Truitt says postnasal drip is a symptom where individuals notice drip down the back of the throat. He says the drip can happen on both ends but the drip down the back of the throat typically is the reason why people come to see them.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Truitt says the nose and the sinuses produce mucus constantly. He says that mucus can be triggered by allergies. Truitt says aging can also lead to problems with postnasal drip. He says as people age they become more vulnerable to chronic rhinitis where people are consistently dapping their nose with a tissue.

Ways to treat postnasal drip include antihistamines, nasal sprays and nasal rinses. Truitt indicates if those don't work there are other options. He says if they rule out allergies as the cause they can trim the turbinates or fix a deviated septum within the nose. Truitt says this allows the patient to feel more air circulating and can alleviate symptoms for a long period of time if not for the rest of this person's life.

Allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and wheezing. Dr. Truitt says allergies and asthma are linked. He says it is common if someone has allergies that they also have asthma. Dr. Truitt says many of the patients they see are fighting through some sort of allergy related issue. He says testing allows them to determine what is causing the patient's allergies whether they be environmental or animal related. Dr. Truitt says it could also be food allergies, which they don't test for.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Ted Truitt, it is available below.