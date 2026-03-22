ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local organization has met its goal to help ensure kids can participate in school activities. Local Education and Activities Foundation (LEAF 742) has met its $100,000 goal for the Middle School Activity Fee Elimination Fund. The fund will help 6th through 8th-grade students in the St. Cloud Area School District to participate in athletic and other activities at no charge.

LEAF says they are committed to eliminating the fees through the 2026-2027 school year. The organization says Middle school activities have gone up each season compared to last year's numbers, showing that removing fees is opening doors for more kids. The Activity Fee Elimination Fund was created to help ensure access to school activities and recognize their role in student confidence, connection, and success.

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