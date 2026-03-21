ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Over 50 people are looking for a new home after an apartment fire on Saturday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of a structure fire at about 4:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Maine Prairie Road. Fire crews arrived to find the second and third floors of an apartment complex on fire and residents trapped on balconies.

PHOTO courtesy of Ryan Mace PHOTO courtesy of Ryan Mace loading...

Crews went to work quickly, deploying ladders to rescue several residents on the balconies and additional residents trapped inside. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and extinguish it, but the entire building was deemed unsafe for occupancy, displacing more than 50 residents. The American Red Cross was on the scene to help those displaced. No one was hurt in the fire, and the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

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PHOTO courtesy of Ryan Mace PHOTO courtesy of Ryan Mace loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ryan Mace PHOTO courtesy of Ryan Mace loading...

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