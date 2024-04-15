One Person Hurt In St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says a pickup crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer at the intersection of 8th Street North and McLeland Road at 10:40 a.m. and the driver of the pickup became trapped inside.

The Fire Department says they used specialized extrication equipment to remove the door of the truck and lift the dash to release the driver. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

