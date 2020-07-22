POLICE: Driver Runs Red Light and Causes Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A crash at a St. Cloud intersection Saturday involved four vehicles and sent a number of people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police were called to the intersection of 33rd Avenue and 3rd Street North just after 1:15 p.m.

Police say a car driven by 41-year-old David Gilbert of St. Cloud was heading north when Gilbert reached for his cellphone, went through a red light and collided with a car heading west on 3rd Street. Gilbert's car then struck two other vehicles north of the intersection and rolled onto its roof.

Police say Gilbert was cited for running a red light, driving after revocation, reckless driving, no insurance and a cell phone while driving violation.