St. Cloud Crash Damages Light Pole, Driver Could Face Charges

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a crash that damaged a light pole and could lead to criminal charges against the driver.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of University Drive Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast at around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police met with 22-year-old Linus Segbe who had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pole near the intersection. Police say Segbe was driving through the intersection at a high rate of speed when he lost control and collided with the Xcel Energy pole.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Segbe was not hurt, but police say he may face charges stemming from the incident.